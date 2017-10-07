Getting ready for snow season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The first snowstorm of the season arrives late Sunday. With that in mind we have some tips to make sure you're prepared for whatever winter weather comes our way.

October is a time when weather conditions change fast.

“We recommend those tires be installed prior to Halloween,” Ken Gilsdorf at Big O Tires said.

There are a lot of snow and winter tires to choose from, including tires with studs and without studs.

“You’re going to want a 'studable' tire when you’re dealing with a lot of ice and extreme cold,” Gilsdorf said.

If you only visit the mountains every now and then, tires with studs probably aren't the way to go.

Gilsdorf said, “Studs will actually, on a dry day where you don’t have any ice, you’ll give up traction versus a tire without studs.”

Gilsdorf says it's also a good idea to check your car's coolant and wiper blades.

It's also normal for tire pressure to drop when it's cold outside.

What about the flowers?

Soggy and snowy weather can also affect your favorite flowers.

“It can stress the plant out,” Christine Hise at City Floral Garden Center said.

With temps about to take a turn, consider what Hise calls a plant blanket. Grab some garden staples and your plants should be good to go.

“The key to using it is tuck in underneath so if the wind picks up, it doesn’t blow it off,” Hise said.

Whatever you do to prepare, try to get things ready sooner rather than later. Tire shops say things start to book up right around Thanksgiving.

