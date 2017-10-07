Enjoy the butterflies before the snowstorm arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The painted lady butterflies have been everywhere around metro Denver lately.

Enjoy them during the warm weather we have this weekend, because they're not going to be around once a strong winter storm blasts our region starting Sunday night.

The experts at the Butterfly Pavilion said these butterflies passed through Colorado on their annual migration to warmer climates.

They typically fly nearly 10,000 miles from California to Mexico each year.

They stopped in Denver this time around because they likely found a good food source here.