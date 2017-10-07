Denver’s first snow of the season is on the way: what you need to know

DENVER – Denver will see its first snowfall of the year Sunday night into Monday. This storm will bring accumulating snow, gusty winds, and cold temperatures to Colorado.

TIMING

Sunday morning will be sunny, warm, and breezy statewide. The storm starts to inch its way into the northwest corner of Colorado by Sunday afternoon and will quickly travel southeast. The Front Range will notice cloud cover building in and winds picking up Sunday afternoon with rain reaching the I-25 corridor by Sunday evening.

We are expecting the rain to quickly change to snow Sunday night into Monday. It will continue to snow, heavy at times, through Monday morning. The snow will taper off to light snow showers by Monday afternoon before the storm moves out Monday evening.

ADVISORIES

A Winter Storm Watch (blue) has been issued for metro Denver and the I-25 corridor from midnight Sunday to 6pm Monday night. The Winter Storm Watch for our Eastern Mountains will begin at 9pm Sunday because they will see snow before the Front Range does. The western mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory (purple) from 9pm Sunday to 6pm Monday.

SNOW TOTALS

Snow totals of 3-6″ are possible in Fort Collins and metro Denver with up to 8″ possible in the western and southern suburbs of Denver. However, it is important to keep in mind that snow will melt quickly on many surfaces that have absorbed heat from Saturday and Sunday.

Colorado’s mountains could see 6-12” of accumulation with localized amounts up to 16” possible.

COMMUTE IMPACTS

Both the Monday morning and Monday evening commutes will see impacts from this storm. With high temperatures in the 30s on Monday it is possible to see some snow and ice accumulation on the roadways. Winds will also create blowing snow lowering visibility. Allow extra time to get where you need to be.

HOW TO PREPARE

You’ll need to watch the weight of the snow on your trees that still have their leaves. This will be a heavy wet snow that will weigh down tree branches and could ultimately cause power outages.

It is also a good idea to start preparing your outside pipes for the cold temperatures… we will have our first hard freeze overnight Monday into Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather App: iPhone / Android