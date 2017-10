DENVER — Police are on the scene of a crash between a car and bicycle that resulted in serious injuries Saturday evening.

According to a tweet posted by the department at 7:14 p.m., the crash happened at 10th and Logan Street.

One person was taken to the hospital though it is unclear whether it was someone in the car or the cyclist.

#ALERT #DPD on scene of a vehicle/bicycle serious injury crash at 10th/Logan..1 pty transported 10th closed from Logan to Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/XhZTkklEzY — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 8, 2017

The crash shut down 10th Street from Logan to Pennsylvania Street. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.