Comedian Ralphie May dies of cardiac arrest

Fans of comedian Ralphie May know the funny man was the first to make a joke about his large size and soaring scale numbers. Friday, May died from cardiac arrest at the age of 45.

May was the break out star of “Last Comic Standing,” winning the comedy competition in 2003.

May’s representative announced the news, saying, “We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May…at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.”

Fellow comedians were quick to take to Twitter and express their grief.

So sad to hear about Ralphie. Sweet guy. He loved doing stand up and loved comedians. #RIPRalphieMay — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) October 6, 2017

May was also reportedly fighting a bout of pneumonia that forced him to cancel several upcoming shows.

Ralphie was one of the first people to congratulate me when I started filming blue collar tv. I'll miss knowing he's not out there anymore. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 6, 2017

The comedian also had specials on Comedy Central and Netflix and a residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

He is survived by his estranged wife Lahna Turner and two children, April and August.