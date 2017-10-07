Comedian Ralphie May dies of cardiac arrest

Fans of comedian Ralphie May know the funny man was the first to make a joke about his large size and soaring scale numbers. Friday, May died from cardiac arrest at the age of 45.
May was the break out star of “Last Comic Standing,” winning the comedy competition in 2003.
May’s representative announced the news, saying, “We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May…at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.”
Fellow comedians were quick to take to Twitter and express their grief.
May was also reportedly fighting a bout of pneumonia that forced him to cancel several upcoming shows.
The comedian also had specials on Comedy Central and Netflix and a residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.
He is survived by his estranged wife Lahna Turner and two children, April and August.