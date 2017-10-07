Beer enthusiasts hope new invention will make local craft beer more accessible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Two local craft beer enthusiasts hope their invention will make local beer more accessible and hope to start manufacturing the product with support from the community.

Jake and Rob Hendrix love craft beer from their favorite local breweries, but hated the way it would go flat in a growler after a few days.

"A lot of people are turned off by growlers," said Jake Hendrix. "They can’t drink them fast enough."

The two brothers started brainstorming and came up with a concept they hope will transform the way people drink local beer.

"We are making a pressurized growler keg," said Jake Hendrix. "It’s made to make local beer more accessible."

"We’ve built a prototype. We’re proven it can be done. Now we need support from the community so we can get out there and make kegs affordably," said Rob Hendrix.

The two thought their side project would be an easy invention, but like the beer it holds, it took time to perfect the Hendrix keg.

"We thought it was going to be easy at first," said Jake Hendrix. "We thought we had the skills to do it in a few weeks, a few months. It ended up being a lot harder than that."

The two brothers pulled from skills they learned on a farm growing up.

"We worked here in the shop with Dad and we spent time on a farm," said Rob Hendrix. "Just learned to weld and learned to run a lathe, run mills and stuff and we bought that to work with this project."

The two have launched a Kickstarter, and said if enough craft beer enthusiasts can get on board, they'll be able to start production.

"It is exciting," said Rob Hendrix.