Today’s Deal: 50% off salt cave session at 5 Star Salt Caves Wellness Center!

Get one salt cave session at 5 Star Salt Caves Wellness Center!
Salt Cave (Halotherapy) Benefits:
- Halotherapy clears pollens, viruses, pollutants, and toxins out of the lungs, and nasal passageways thus preventing illness. Your respiratory tract will feel rejuvenated with the regular use of Halotherapy.
- Salt has a strongly neutralizing effect on EM radiation, such as the radiation emitted by computers, TVs, cell phones and many other devices in our modern society. Salt therapy creates an atmosphere that furthers the deep relaxation of the human organism.
- Salt crystal stones produce air that is saturated with negative ions, which are crucial for a healthy body and bring joy and an uplifting feeling into our hearts and lives. They neutralize positive ions from toxic air that can cause headaches, lethargy, dizziness, nausea, depression, indigestion problems, irritability and other health problems.
- Inside the salt cave, only one vibration-pattern is predominant: The natural vibration of the Himalayan rock salt. The human body resonates with this vibration and this can improve your state of health significantly after only a few sessions.
Details:
Session is good for one person ONLY.
Make a reservation for your session.
Voucher expires 6 months from purchase date.
