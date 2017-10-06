Take a virtual reality tour of a NICU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. - Stacy Fairbanks still gets emotional talking about the 30 days her baby girl spent in the neonatal intensive care unit at University of Colorado Hospital. “Our daughter Poppy was born at 34 weeks. She was born at about 3 pounds 8 ounces,” Stacy said.

After a difficult start, Poppy is now 3 years old, and doing well. “I know she`s healthy now, and good, and it’s what we had to do,” said Stacy.

The family’s experience in the NICU is now something the March of Dimes wants to share with others.

Andy Klein and Blair Bryngelson, of Scanning Spaces, donated their services to create a virtual reality tour of that NICU. Wearing a VR headset, you can move through the unit and see a baby in the isolette. Pop-up bubbles offer information. The tour is also available on any computer or mobile device.

“We want people to understand what happens in the NICU. People`s lives are saved here every day,” said Christy Fath with March of Dimes.

In Colorado one in ten babies is born prematurely, and it cost the state more than $280 million per year.

The goal is to promote education and prevention, and perhaps provoke a little compassion as well. “Think a little bit about the moms and dads who have to spend their first few weeks there, instead of at home showing off their new baby,” Stacy said.

You can see the tour at: scanningspaces.com, https://www.facebook.com/MarchofDimesCO/