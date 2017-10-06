Police recover body from Arkansas River in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A fisherman in Pueblo called police after spotting a body floating in the Arkansas River Friday morning.

Police received the call at about 10:45 a.m. and responded to the scene just north of Dutch Clark Stadium.

The body turned out to be an adult man and officials were able to retrieve it safely.

The Pueblo County Coroner will determine the identity, cause, and manner of death as this investigation continues.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) .