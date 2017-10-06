Photos: Walking dead take over downtown Saturday in annual parade

DENVER — The Denver Zombie Crawl 2017 will once again consume downtown Saturday, filling Denver’s streets with thousands of fiends ranging from hilarious to sexy to downright upsetting.

The annual undead parade, a constant contender for the title of largest zombie crawl in the world, draws thousands of blood-splattered walking dead is expected to host even more onlookers and zombie bait than past parades.

Fake and replica prop weapons of any type are prohibited and “blood” should be kept off of storefronts, signs, sidewalks, and everything else that isn’t a costume.

The 16th Street Free Mall Ride will be detoured off of the 16th Street Mall between Market and Broadway due to The Zombie Crawl.

Alternate service for the Free Mall Ride will be provided along 17th and 15th Streets between Market Street and Broadway Blvd.

The schedule for the event is below though it’s likely the party will continue well into the early morning hours.

11:00 am – Vendor and makeup booths open

3:00 pm – Costume contest

3:55 pm – Thriller dance

5:00 pm – Denver Zombie Crawl ends