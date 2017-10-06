× MLB fines Arizona Diamondbacks for watch in the dugout; Calls it ‘honest mistake’

DENVER — The Arizona Diamondbacks knocked the Colorado Rockies out of the Major League Baseball playoffs Wednesday night, but it will cost them.

The team was fined an undisclosed amount of money Friday after a coach for Arizona was caught wearing an Apple watch in the dugout.

There was concern the team was stealing signs. Electronic devices like that are not allowed in dugouts.

MLB determined there was no sign stealing going on, calling the watch incident “a simple oversight and honest mistake.”

The Diamondbacks are playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series.