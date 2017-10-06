Jury finds former Englewood police officer guilty of lying in report

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury has found a former Englewood police officer guilty of putting false information in a police report about her involvement investigating a car crash.

Megan Feebeck, 27, of Thornton, was found guilty of misdemeanor counts of abuse of public records and false reporting. She was sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

On Jan. 17, 2016, then-Officer Feebeck was called to investigate a two-car crash on West Floyd Avenue in Englewood as the lead officer on the scene.

On Feb. 18, 2016, a passenger in one of the cars died, elevating the case to a fatal accident investigation.

The detective assigned to investigate the fatality was “surprised” to see that the original police reports did not include information from medical personnel attesting to the severity of the injuries of the five people taken to the hospital.

There was also nothing in the file about whether the at-fault driver was tested or asked about alcohol or drug use.

In an effort to get more information, the detective questioned Feebeck, and she told him she couldn’t find the right people at the hospital to ask about the injuries.

But in a supplemental police report Feebeck submitted approximately 10 days later, Feebeck stated that she had spoken to a nurse for each of the five patients that night.

Testimony during the trial showed she did not do the investigation she described in her report, and the jury found Feebeck guilty.

“Being a law enforcement officer in this community comes with great authority, great honor, and great responsibility. Feebeck rejected that when she lied about her failure to properly conduct her investigation,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “It is important that the public know that we will hold accountable those who violate our laws, whether they are police or plumbers, politicians or preachers. Nobody is above the law.”

The investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing.