Watch live: FOX31 News at 11 a.m.

Halloween Handmade Cosmetics

Posted 10:38 am, October 6, 2017, by

This Halloween, you're in for a treat! Whether your perfect autumn night would be a long soak with an earthy bath bomb or getting party ready with a shimmering glitter bar, we've got the perfect limited edition Halloween treats to celebrate the season.

http://www.lushusa.com/halloween/