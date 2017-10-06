× Frontier Airlines adds new service in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Frontier Airlines has added two new nonstop destinations from Colorado.

Flights are now available from the Colorado Springs Airport to Tampa, FL and to Ft. Myers, FL. The first flight to Ft. Myers took off Thursday, while the inaugural Tampa flight took off Friday.

“Today we introduce a new, more affordable way to travel for the Southern Colorado community,” said Tyria Squyres, Vice President of Marketing, Frontier Airlines. “We’re offering not only amazing low fares, but a reliable and friendly service that allows customers to customize their travel experience to their needs and their budget. This empowers more people than ever before to fly. This is what our Low Fares Done Right philosophy is all about.”

“These new flights along with the continued growth trend at the Colorado Springs Airport are indicative of a vibrant, successful economy, a supportive community and the need for a well-served airport right here in our city. To that end, we thank Frontier for its commitment to COS, and I want to remind all Southern Colorado residents to ‘look before you book,’ and utilize the Colorado Springs Airport whenever possible in their travel plans,” said Mayor John Suthers.

The new fares are available only at FlyFrontier.com.