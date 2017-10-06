× Former middle school teacher gets 4 years in prison for sex assault on student

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former middle school teacher has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting one of his students over a five-year period.

Michael Camelio, 70, of Highlands Ranch, pleaded guilty on July 31 to sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust..

Camelio was sentenced to four years in prison, with three years of mandatory probation. He must register as a sex offender.

The case came to light in October 2016 when the female victim, who was then 36, contacted the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office seeking to press charges.

“These allegations came about because the victim was very brave and came forward,” said the prosecutor on the case. “She had to undergo sexual abuse, and for years after she had to live with this in her life.”

The investigation showed that Camelio was a computer teacher at Newton Middle School when the victim was a student there. Camelio had sexual contact with the girl on school property.

The sex acts continued after the victim moved on to high school and Camelio had transferred to Powell Middle School.

Because of the statute of limitations in place at the time, only the later assaults were charged.

The victim read a statement in court on Friday, saysing Camelio “stole my adolescence. … I lived with a continuous secret of what was happening to me,” she said. “It took me years to identify what it was: sexual abuse.”

She added, “I knew I could not heal until I spoke the truth.”

“These cases are some of the most difficult we prosecute,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “As parents, we entrust teachers with what is most precious to us. The defendant betrayed that trust, victimized a young girl and left her to deal with the trauma for the rest of her life.

“I applaud her for having the courage to come forward and seek justice,” he said, “and I encourage those in similar situations to do the same.”