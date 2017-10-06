Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
Denver Film Festival has blockbuster lineup for 40th year

Posted 6:50 am, October 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:49AM, October 6, 2017

DENVER — The Denver Film Festival will have a showcase of some pretty big films for its 40th show.

The festival will be held Nov. 1-12 with red carpet presentations on Nov. 1, 3 and 11.

Ticket packs can be purchased online. Individual tickets go on sale next week.

The red carpet films include:

  • “Lady Bird” at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House
  • “Submission” at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House
  • “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Denver Pavillions
  • “Molly’s Game” at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House
  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House
  • “I, Tonya” at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera Opera House