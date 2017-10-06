Denver Film Festival has blockbuster lineup for 40th year

DENVER — The Denver Film Festival will have a showcase of some pretty big films for its 40th show.
The festival will be held Nov. 1-12 with red carpet presentations on Nov. 1, 3 and 11.
Ticket packs can be purchased online. Individual tickets go on sale next week.
The red carpet films include:
- “Lady Bird” at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- “Submission” at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” at 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Denver Pavillions
- “Molly’s Game” at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- “I, Tonya” at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera Opera House