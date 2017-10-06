CSU to demolish old football stadium, sell land to developers

FOR COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University will demolish its former football stadium and sell the property to developers, the Fort Collins Coloradoan reports.

The university’s board of governors approved the demolition of Hughes Stadium on Thursday and will recoup the costs through the sale of the property.

The demolition will cost up to $6 million and take about a year to complete.

CSU moved into a new on-campus stadium this year. Hughes Stadium is at the base of the foothills to the west of the campus.

Consultants said potential developers would be interested in the large property but only if the university demolishes the stadium.

The university is also trying to get the property annexed into city limits so the process on bidding on the sale of the property can begin.