WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police have confirmed that one person is dead after being hit by a car. It happened around 4:19 p.m. and closed down southbound Wadsworth at 3 Acre Lane.

Police are on-scene investigating and advise drivers to take alternate routes.

Currently, the age, gender and identity of the victim are unknown.

The driver of the car that hit the victim stayed on scene.