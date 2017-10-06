× Colorado nurse pleads guilty to sexually assaulting patients

GREELEY, Colo. – A former University of Colorado Health nurse accused of sexually assaulting at least ten patients across Colorado and Nebraska pleaded guilty in Weld County.

Thomas Moore, 45, will spend 12 years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted sexual assault.

According to the affidavit, Moore fondled five female patients at a UCH emergency room in west Greeley from March 2014 to April 2015.

The five women, all of which will be covered in the guilty plea, came forward to law enforcement after Moore was arrested in Fort Collins for allegedly sexually assaulting patients there as well.

According to victim statements made to Greeley police, Moore fondled their breasts while administering morphine and other pain-killing drugs.

He also rubbed their shoulders, which they said made them feel uncomfortable.

Moore will be sentenced in the Weld County case on December 15. He also has scheduled court dates in Larimer and Adam counties.