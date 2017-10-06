× Cold, snow to blast in to metro Denver following a warm and sunny weekend

DENVER — There will be a few passing showers through metro Denver early Friday evening.

A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on the eastern plains of Colorado. A few of those storms could turn severe with gusty wind, lightning and hail.

Track the storms on Pinpoint Weather interactive radar.

Snow was falling along the I-70 corridor near the Eisenhower Tunnel late Friday afternoon.

Skies will clear late Friday night as the storms push east into the Midwest.

Warm Weekend

We will see plenty of sunshine plus windy and warm conditions on Saturday. We will start Sunday off with plenty of sunshine and more wind. By late on Sunday you will start to see increasing clouds and feel a colder chill in the air by late evening. A few RAIN showers will be possible late Sunday night. Then get ready for SNOW!

Snow and Cold

We are expecting rain to quickly change to snow Sunday night into Monday. It will continue to snow through Monday morning. The snow will taper to snow showers by the afternoon before slowly ending during the evening.

It will be cloudy, windy and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

Accumulation of a couple of inches is possible in metro Denver. High totals of more than 4″ is possible south and west of downtown.

Make preps now

You’ll need to watch the weight of the snow on your trees which still have not dropped all their fall leaves. And, start preparing your outside pipes for the cold…we will have our first hard freeze overnight Monday into Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 20s.

