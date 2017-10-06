4 carjacking suspects arrested after leading police on short chase in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Four suspects were arrested after a carjacking and short chase ended in a crash on Interstate 25 on Friday morning, the Thornton Police Department said.

The vehicle was carjacked at a unknown location in Denver about 1 a.m. About an hour later, Thornton officers spotted an SUV that matched the description near 102nd Avenue and Quivas Street.

The driver did not stop when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle. There was a short chase between Huron Street and I-25 on West 104th Avenue.

The driver tried to go southbound on I-25 using the northbound I-25 off-ramp. Officers used a successful PIT maneuver, causing the SUV to roll down an embankment and crash on the interstate.

The four people inside the SUV suffered minor injuries and were taken into custody.

Northbound I-25 was closed because of the crash but has since reopene.d

The names, ages and gender of the suspects were not released.