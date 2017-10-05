Search for two young Denver actresses to perform in ‘Waitress’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAITRESS Lulu auditions

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents the Tony-nominated musical WAITRESS at The Buell Theatre Dec 19-31, and is holding auditions to find two young girls to perform the role of “Lulu” for the duration of the Denver engagement.

The audition will consist of the child reading two lines from the show. Parents should bring a current head shot and resume (if available) along with all contact information to the audition.

The first session will be 3-4:30 p.m. The second session will be 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Signups are first come, first served. Each session has a max of 20 slots, no additional slots will be added. Please sign up here: WAITRESS Lulu auditions