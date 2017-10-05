P!nk to bring Beautiful Trauma World Tour to Pepsi Center in May

DENVER — Pop star P!nk announced Thursday that she will perform in Denver next year.

P!nk will bring her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to the Pepsi Center on May 8, 2018. P!nk’s new album, “Beautiful Trauma,” comes out Oct. 13.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 13. American Express cardholders can begin purchasing tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $47.45.

A free copy of the new album is available with the purchase of a ticket to the concert between Tuesday and Oct. 20.

Tickets will go on sale at Altitudetickets.com and LiveNation.com, and by phone at 303-893-8497.