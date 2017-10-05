New outlet mall to be built in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Crews broke ground on a new outlet mall in the Denver metro area on Tuesday morning.

The new Denver Premium Outlets will be located near the intersection of Interstate 25 and 136th Avenue.

The mall will give shoppers in the Denver metro a closer option to score deals. Currently the other outlet malls are located in Castle Rock, Loveland and Silverthorne.

Simon, the mall’s owner, hasn’t announced which retailers will be included in the retail center but promises to offer customers the “hottest name brands” with “an impressive savings of 25 to 65 percent every day.”

The mall is scheduled to open in the fall 2018.