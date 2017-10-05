Las Vegas attack can trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thirty-year-old Jennifer Burch is a full time journalism major in college. She also volunteers her time and she loves Colorado.

Not too long ago, she was United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Jennifer Burch.

She was a volunteer combat medic in Afghanistan.

No longer on the battlefield, she still fights her PTSD every day, "Five years from now you could hear a gunshot and be triggered and hit the ground."

Hundreds hit the ground in Las Vegas, fearing for their lives. One of those people was Jenna Hutchins, one of Burch's best friends. She escaped with her life and was not wounded.

Events like Las Vegas can have a ripple effect on PTSD veterans, like Burch.

Burch says PTSD is a battle that will never really be won, "It's a darkness on your life."

