Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let’s be honest, during a long day kids need to get a snack for a quick pick me up! We have found the solution with a few snacks that are good alternatives to chips, cookies, candy, and sugary drinks.

Check out these great eats and refreshments that will keep your kid going all day!

Zego Snacks

Zegosnacks.com

Natures Path Sunrise Breakfast Biscuits

Us.naturespath.com

Roam Sticks

roamsticks.com

Jolly Oak Granola

JollyOak.com

KRA Sports Drink

DrinkKra.com

Yumearth New Organic Sour Twists

YumEarth.com