Ghost Box: Voices from beyond

Chris Moon was the first investigator to use the celebrated device known as the Ghost Box to facilitate real-time, two-way communication with the spirit world. He has a web series and has written the book Ghost Box. In the book he shares the extraordinary spiritual contacts he's made with the box during investigations of famous haunted locations such as the Sallie House and the Lizzie Borden House. Also revealed in this amazing book are Chris's experiences using the box to communicate with the spirit of Abraham Lincoln, JFK assassination witnesses, shadow people, and the spirits who come through during his frequent gallery readings. He used the box live with Joana and Paula on the show.

