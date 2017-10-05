Family members of Aurora shooting victims travel to Las Vegas to help families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- Some family members who lost relatives in the Aurora theater shooting are in Las Vegas, helping victims and their families.

They want to answer their questions and help guide them through some very difficult times.

We're told they will be needing everything from wheelchairs, to transportationto help paying for funeral costs.

They also want to make sure money raised by assistance agencies is fairly distributed.

We caught up with Sandy Phillips and Anita Busch as they were driving from one meeting to another in Las Vegas Thursday.

"We know what they are going though now but what they are going to be going through in the next months weeks and years," Phillips said.

"We've been very clear about making sure the victims are put first and foremost ... that money gets out quickly in an emergency situation to get it out maybe $5,000 or $10,000 immediately once you identify the victim base," Busch said.

The family members from Aurora paid for their trip to Las Vegas to help those families.

They attended vigils Thursday night and said they'll stay as long as they're needed.