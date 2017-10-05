Divine Grilled Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A grilled cheese sandwich is a beautiful thing. It's comfort food at its core, reminding you of home. Made with the finest cheese and crafted with love, "What Would Cheesus Do?" wants to bring you the grilled cheese sandwich of your dreams.

Operating out of a bright turquoise food truck in Denver, CO, they like to think they look like an enormous Tiffany's box with cheese inside instead of diamonds. One might argue that cheese is even more valuable.

Find everything you need to know at http://www.whatwouldcheesusdo.com/#welcome