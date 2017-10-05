For many, the first snowfall on the way: time to prep sprinkler systems and cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A strong system will arrive late Sunday and with it, temperatures will tank and rain will be changing to snow for many of us during the day Monday.

Until this system arrives, you have some time to get your gardens, hoses, sprinklers, and cars prepared.

Another round of morning fog and low clouds with some rain is possible early Friday. Temperatures, when you are headed out the door, will be close to 50.

The first cold front: Highs Friday climb to the lower 60s again with a few scattered rain showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. For the peaks, 1 to 3 inches of snow in the mountains above 9,000ft. is possible. This isn't the big weather maker...just wait.

Saturday will be the sunniest, driest, warmest day of the weekend - a good one to get the sprinkler systems winterized. Highs nearing 80 and plenty of wind; gusts to 75mph on the Continental Divide.

Our second and stronger cold front still looks to arrive late Sunday into Monday.

The wind will turn gusty and temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s for highs Monday.

We are still expecting rain showers to change to snow on Monday as temperatures continue to fall.

The timing of this cold front is critical. If the coldest air arrives with the best moisture then some accumulating snow is possible. If not, Denver misses the snow accumulation and just gets the cold rain.

Yet, those above 6,000 feet stand a good chance of accumulating snow regardless of the timing of the cold front. We will discuss amount as we get closer.

Bottom line...be ready for the first cold and snowy blast of the season early next week.

