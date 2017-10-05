Denver Health to offer free classes to train people in being an ‘immediate responder’

DENVER — The Paramedic Division at Denver Health Medical Center is offering a series of free classes to train people in how to be an effective “immediate responder” in the event of a mass casualty.

The course will train people on how to stop serious bleeding and save lives, showing how they can intervene by applying pressure and creating a tourniquet before first responders arrive.

There will be simulations of severe bleeding so attendees can apply and practice the techniques they’ve learned in front of instructors.

“Trauma victims can quickly die from uncontrolled bleeding, often within five to 10 minutes of the incident,” Denver Health Paramedic Division assistant chief Justin Harper said.

“Comparable to how community members learn and perform CPR, they should also learn proper bleeding control techniques which can help them act as immediate responders to help save lives.”

The classes will be held every day from Oct. 23-27 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the Rita Bass Trauma EMS Education Institute at 190 W. Sixth Ave.

Those attending the class must preregister online.