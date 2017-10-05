Denver among 32 host city candidates for 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK – Denver is one of the 32 cities across North America that could host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, The United Bid Committee announced Wednesday.

The United Bid Committee whittled down the list from an initial 41 applicants across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The potential host cities include four in Canada, three in Mexico, and 25 cities in the United States.

“The 32 cities that we have identified as potential host cities, on their own and together, are prepared to welcome soccer fans from around the world,” said John Kristick, Executive Director of the United Bid Committee. “They are more than capable of helping fulfill the shared vision and ambition of FIFA and the United Bid in shaping the future of soccer in North America.”

U.S. soccer considers various factors such as city profile, stadium and support facilities and services such as transportation. The organization says Denver and the other cities have the infrastructure required by FIFA to host the World Cup.

Sports Authority Field at Mile High would be Denver’s host stadium, WorldSoccerTalk.com reported.

The United Bid Committee said that non-host cities will be considered for such tasks as being possible locations for team base camps or other noncompetition-related events leading up to the tournament.

Next, representatives from the 32 cities will travel to Houston on Nov. 13 to determine how to go forward with the bid. The final united bid is due to FIFA by March 16 and will have 20 to 25 stadiums. At least 12 locations could host the games.

FIFA is expected to select the winning bid in June.

Here is the full list of cities being considered.

Canada

Edmonton, Alberta

Montréal, Québec

Toronto, Ontario

Vancouver, British Columbia

Mexico

Guadalajara, Jalisco

Mexico City, Mexico

Monterrey, Nuevo León

United States

Atlanta, Georgia

Baltimore, Maryland

Boston, Massachusetts

Charlotte, North Carolina

Cincinnati, Ohio

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Detroit, Michigan

Houston, Texas

Kansas City, Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nashville, Tennessee

New York/New Jersey

Orlando, Florida

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenix, Arizona

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle, Washington

Tampa, Florida

Washington, DC

The World Cup last came to North America in 1994.