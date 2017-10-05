Denver among 32 host city candidates for 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK – Denver is one of the 32 cities across North America that could host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, The United Bid Committee announced Wednesday.
The United Bid Committee whittled down the list from an initial 41 applicants across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The potential host cities include four in Canada, three in Mexico, and 25 cities in the United States.
“The 32 cities that we have identified as potential host cities, on their own and together, are prepared to welcome soccer fans from around the world,” said John Kristick, Executive Director of the United Bid Committee. “They are more than capable of helping fulfill the shared vision and ambition of FIFA and the United Bid in shaping the future of soccer in North America.”
U.S. soccer considers various factors such as city profile, stadium and support facilities and services such as transportation. The organization says Denver and the other cities have the infrastructure required by FIFA to host the World Cup.
Sports Authority Field at Mile High would be Denver’s host stadium, WorldSoccerTalk.com reported.
The United Bid Committee said that non-host cities will be considered for such tasks as being possible locations for team base camps or other noncompetition-related events leading up to the tournament.
Next, representatives from the 32 cities will travel to Houston on Nov. 13 to determine how to go forward with the bid. The final united bid is due to FIFA by March 16 and will have 20 to 25 stadiums. At least 12 locations could host the games.
FIFA is expected to select the winning bid in June.
Here is the full list of cities being considered.
Canada
Edmonton, Alberta
Montréal, Québec
Toronto, Ontario
Vancouver, British Columbia
Mexico
Guadalajara, Jalisco
Mexico City, Mexico
Monterrey, Nuevo León
United States
Atlanta, Georgia
Baltimore, Maryland
Boston, Massachusetts
Charlotte, North Carolina
Cincinnati, Ohio
Chicago, Illinois
Dallas, Texas
Denver, Colorado
Detroit, Michigan
Houston, Texas
Kansas City, Missouri
Las Vegas, Nevada
Los Angeles, California
Miami, Florida
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Nashville, Tennessee
New York/New Jersey
Orlando, Florida
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Phoenix, Arizona
Salt Lake City, Utah
San Francisco Bay Area
Seattle, Washington
Tampa, Florida
Washington, DC
The World Cup last came to North America in 1994.