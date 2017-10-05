× Deadline expires for thousands of ‘Dreamers’

DENVER – The deadline for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as ‘Dreamers,’ expired Thursday, signaling a big step in winding down the program.

‘Dreamers’ whose status expires before March had to apply by Thursday for a two-year renewal. The deadline prompted rallies across the U.S., including in Denver.

A group gathered outside Representative Mike Coffman’s (R-Colorado) Office to thank him for his support of ‘dreamers’ and encourage him to put pressure on his Republican colleagues.

Rep. Coffman has pushed a discharge petition that would force a vote on a bill that would protect ‘dreamers.’

“I think it’s a very positive step forward, moving toward doing the right thing, the morally right thing,” said rally participant Kevin Patterson.

Ana Rodriguez helped organize the rally. She is a dreamer who was brought to the U.S. when she was 4 years old.

“This is the opportunity for congress to do something for people like me who have been working all their lives to make this country a better place,” said Rodriguez.

President Donald Trump said he supports the ‘dreamers’ but needs to see a plan to help them that also includes more robust immigration reform.

Representative Ken Buck (R-Colorado) echoed similar sentiments to President Trump in a statement shared with FOX31.

“Once we have a bill that includes serious border security and mandatory e-verify, I’ll gladly review ways to address the situation faced by DACA-eligible individuals. This sympathetic group of individuals can’t be held responsible for the crimes of their parents. But we also must ensure that we put an end to illegal immigration into this country,” said Rep. Buck in a statement.

Of the 154,000 eligible to apply for the renewal, reports are 38,000 didn’t get their application in on time. Critiques say the short turn around to get in the $500 application fee hindered applicants as well as the hurricanes. Due to the hurricanes, late applications will be assessed on a case by case basis.