Court document details sexual assault allegations against Westminster police officer

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A court affidavit details the sexual assault allegations a woman has made against a Westminster police officer.

Officer Curtis Arganbright is accused of sexual assault and false imprisonment. The alleged incident happened in August.

The newly released court documents say the 40-year-old officer drove the woman home from the hospital and the affidavit accuses him of sexually assaulting her near 144th Avenue and Zuni in Broomfield.

After the alleged assault, he's accused of telling her, "Better not tell anyone about this." The document says he handed the woman his business card, saying to call him some time.

Arganbright's next court appearance is scheduled on October 19.