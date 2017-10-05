City of Englewood hit by ransomware attack

ENGLEWOOD– The City of Englewood says it was hit by a ransomware virus Tuesday night. The information technology department says the virus impacted all city internal systems.

All Englewood networks and systems were taken offline as IT worked to investigate and determine the scope of damage to the network.

Systems were fully back up and running by Thursday morning.

Communications manager Alison Carney says, “At this point, all of our information indicates that personally identifiable information of employees and residents was not compromised or obtained through this attack.”