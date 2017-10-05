Boozy Donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Habit Doughnut Dispensary, the booze-serving establishment that slings some of Denver's best donuts, offers a variety of donuts that come infused with shots of liquor like whiskey, vodka, rum, or pretty much whatever you want. The donuts come served with a plastic pipette (one of those science class droppers) of your booze of choice stuck right in the top, which you can remove and drink as you eat.