Boozy Donuts

Habit Doughnut Dispensary, the booze-serving establishment that slings some of Denver's best donuts, offers a variety of donuts that come infused with shots of liquor like whiskey, vodka, rum, or pretty much whatever you want. The donuts come served with a plastic pipette (one of those science class droppers) of your booze of choice stuck right in the top, which you can remove and drink as you eat.
