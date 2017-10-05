Army vet who makes flag boxes wants refund for one broken in shipping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Colorado veteran reached out to the Problem Solvers after a flag box he made was destroyed during shipping with the United States Postal Service.

David Howll, a US Army veteran, makes beautiful flag boxes, packs them with care, and sends them to families left behind by soldiers who have lost their lives.

He does this at no charge.

One of his flag boxes that he sent to a family in Arkansas was broken when it arrived.

"I spent a lot of time making these flag cases for veterans who pass away who gave their life for this country. You mail something like that through the post office and it gets destroyed and they don't want to pay for anything, sort of makes you feel bad," he said.

Howell said he filed a claim but a refund on the $200 insurance he paid was denied.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the postal service.

They said they are looking into Howell's claim and they will work to get him a refund as soon as possible.

