Advancements in the fight against Breast Cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month making it the prefect time to share one of the latest advancements in treatments.

When Breast Cancer is discovered early, as it was in Colorado's Best Host Paula, many patients can undergo a Lumpectomy to remove a small tumor. Then have a radiation treatment that targets the tumor bed or the whole breast. But now a new device called “Biozorb” is improving this treatment. Watch the segment to see how it is improving the radiation treatment and how it is improving the breast reconstruction process

For more information about the Biozorb device. The parent company's website is... Focalrx.com.

Dr. Stephanie Miller's website is WesternSurgicalCare.com

Dr. Paige Dorn's website is Denverradiationoncology.com