9-year-old boy reported missing in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A 9-year-old boy was reported missing Wednesday night, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Zachariah Espinosa was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday leaving a friend's house near East 65th Avenue and Monaco Street.

He was walking home but never arrived, police said.

The boy is described as Hispanic, 4-foot and 60 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jean shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-287-2844 or 303-288-1535.