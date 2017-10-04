UPS hiring 2,500 workers for the holidays in metro Denver
DENVER — UPS is hiring 2,500 people to work during the holiday season in metro Denver.
The company wants to be ready for the increase in package volume that begins in November and continues through January 2018.
UPS plans to hire 95,000 seasonal workers nationwide.
Here are some of the jobs available and pay:
- Tractor-trailer driver jobs start at $32.00 per hour
- Seasonal driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour
- Pay for package handlers is between $10.20 and $11.00 per hour plus a $200 weekly attendance bonus
- Driver-helpers start at $15.00 per hour
You can find additional information about UPS jobs online.
UPS says 35 percent of the people it hires for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in permanent positions when the holidays were over.
The company is hiring at these locations in metro Denver:
- Denver/Commerce City – 5020 Ivy Street, Commerce City 80022
- Aurora – 19500 East 23rd Avenue, Aurora 80011
- Englewood – 13101 James East Casey Avenue, Englewood 80112
- Denver Gateway – 26400 East 75th Avenue, Denver 80249