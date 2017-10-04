× UPS hiring 2,500 workers for the holidays in metro Denver

DENVER — UPS is hiring 2,500 people to work during the holiday season in metro Denver.

The company wants to be ready for the increase in package volume that begins in November and continues through January 2018.

UPS plans to hire 95,000 seasonal workers nationwide.

Here are some of the jobs available and pay:

Tractor-trailer driver jobs start at $32.00 per hour

Seasonal driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour

Pay for package handlers is between $10.20 and $11.00 per hour plus a $200 weekly attendance bonus

Driver-helpers start at $15.00 per hour

You can find additional information about UPS jobs online.

UPS says 35 percent of the people it hires for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in permanent positions when the holidays were over.

The company is hiring at these locations in metro Denver: