Thornton school vice principal, injured in Las Vegas, shares experience

DENVER -- A country music concert in Vegas started as a night of fun for Thornton educator Todd Riley and his friends, but the fun suddenly turned to confusion and terror.

“All of a sudden people start running at us and we’re going, 'what in the world is going on?' Someone yells at us—there’s gunfire," Todd Riley said.

Riley, now back home in Colorado, said he and his group quickly ran for cover by dodging behind a bar as a man fired indiscriminately from the Mandalay Bay hotel. Riley felt something very odd after taking cover.

"My left leg -- I feel it burn, like a burning sensation in my leg and I didn’t know why," Riley explained.

The middle school assistant principal in Thornton then realized he was hit in the leg by some type of shrapnel. His injuries did not stop him from helping a total stranger.

“There’s a lady running toward me ... that’s when she goes down," Riley told FOX31. "And there’s another guy and we run over to her. And she’s not responding. We grab her. We drag her across the grounds away from Mandalay.”

Riley and another man tried to stop bleeding from the woman's chest. He said they managed to get her to first responders, but she did not survive.

“I want the family of the young lady to know I did everything I could to save your daughter and she didn’t die alone," Riley said.

