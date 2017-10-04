Strange Colorado radar image likely thousands of migrating birds

BOULDER, Colo. -- The National Weather Service in Boulder posted radar images to social media on Tuesday showing what it said was likely a flock of birds moving across several Colorado counties.
The birds showed up on the radar at Front Range Airport and officials said it's a common site this time of the year.
Jeff Wells said on Twitter the migrating birds could have been cranes, waterfowl, swallows or blackbirds.
The birds were likely spread out to as much as 50 miles.
New high-tech radar can pick up such instances of a mass of migrating birds, providing the unique images such as from Tuesday.