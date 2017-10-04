Strange Colorado radar image likely thousands of migrating birds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- The National Weather Service in Boulder posted radar images to social media on Tuesday showing what it said was likely a flock of birds moving across several Colorado counties.

Look at what's flying into Denver! Radar from last hour showing what we believe to be birds. Any bird experts know what kind? #ornithology pic.twitter.com/EAqzdMwpFU — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 3, 2017

The birds showed up on the radar at Front Range Airport and officials said it's a common site this time of the year.

Jeff Wells said on Twitter the migrating birds could have been cranes, waterfowl, swallows or blackbirds.

During day r limited options for flocking migrating bird species (most migrate at night) but cranes, waterfowl, swallows, blackbirds possble — Jeff Wells (@Bird_Wells) October 4, 2017

The birds were likely spread out to as much as 50 miles.

New high-tech radar can pick up such instances of a mass of migrating birds, providing the unique images such as from Tuesday.