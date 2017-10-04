Rockies season ends with 11-8 loss to Diamondbacks in NL wild-card game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX – The Rockies saw their season come to a close in a hard-fought wild-card game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday night.

The Diamondbacks got off to a hot start and put the Rockies down 6-0 throughout the first three innings of the game.

After a change in pitching, the Rockies were able to chip away in the fourth to make it 6-4.

In the seventh, the Rockies got another run to bring them within one, 6-5. The Diamondbacks would get a two-run triple to make pull ahead 8-5.

The battle continued in the eighth inning as Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story hit back-to-back homers for the Rockies to climb back within one, 8-7.

But, things went bad for the Rockies in the bottom of the eighth as Greg Holland gave up another two-run triple. Then, catcher Jeff Mathis bunted for a single that brought the Diamondbacks lead to 11-7.

Arizona closer Fernando Rodney came in to pitch the ninth and quickly ended any hope the Rockies had of a comeback.

Arizona advances to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.