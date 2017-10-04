Private companies interested in major Sun Valley neighborhood development project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Plans to revitalize the Sun Valley neighborhood near Mile High Stadium in Denver continue to move forward. The $240 million project was announced in December 2016. Just months later, private groups already want in on the new development.

This project will provide a much needed face lift to the area just steps away from the Broncos stadium.

“It's concentrated poverty,” Denver Housing Authority Real Estate Development Director Ryan Tobin said.

The city's housing authority has specific plans all ready to go.

“New buildings, new streets, new parks, new amenities,” Tobin said.

The goal is to act as a catalyst. The idea is that if the city adds more housing, reconstructs the current units, others will follow suit.

That goal is now a reality. Before the city could even break ground on its part of the project, private companies can already see the area's potential.

Tim White, a construction partner at Steam on the Platte said, "It's a unique spot on the river next to light rail. You've got the highway system."

Steam on the Platte is a development separate from the housing authority's plans.

Tim White and his team transformed a rundown industrial warehouse into retail and office space. You'll find the brick building just steps from Sports Authority Field and a light rail stop.

Yosh Eisbart is the CEO of NIMBL, Steam's first tenant. He said, "We believe that this neighborhood is going to really blossom into quite frankly the next River North within the next five years.

Eisbart and his consulting firm rented out parts of the warehouse.

"We as the anchor tenant here felt it was a wonderful opportunity to help support steam on the platte as well as help support sun valley."

While there are a lot of plans to add, the project is also about rejuvenation. Organizers don't want to create a new neighborhood, just tweak the one that's already there.

"You feel like you're doing more with it than putting together bricks and mortar you're building communities and trying to incorporate some of the local history," White said.

The city plans to break ground on its part of the project next fall.

