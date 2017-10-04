One of a kind custom dog houses up for grabs at DIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - If you're a dog lover looking for the best digs in town for your four-legged friend, then you'll want to check out the most wag-worthy solar dog houses in Denver.

You can view 15 of the most environmentally friendly, creative dog houses through Oct. 9 at Denver International Airport’s (DEN) Sustainable BARKitecture Dog House Competition.

The dog houses, which were designed and built by local design and architecture firms, are located for public viewing on the plaza between the Westin Denver

International Airport and the Jeppesen Terminal, just steps from the commuter rail station.

In addition to gathering ideas for your own dog house, you can help select some of the winners through online voting that takes place now through Oct. 5.

Through the public voting, one dog house will be named the winner of the “People’s Choice Award” and another will be named the winner of the

“Kids' Choice Award.”

Passengers, families, children and dog lovers are all welcome and encouraged to participate in the online voting.

Additional awards will be given to the “Best in Show,” “Most Sustainable,” and “Most Innovation” and will be selected by a panel made up of representatives from DEN, Dumb Friends League, Panasonic and the U.S. Department of Energy.

All the winners will be announced on Oct. 9 at a special event on the plaza from 4-6 p.m.