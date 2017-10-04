How to Negotiate your rent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most renters don't know how to negotiate their proposed new rent at renewal OR take advantage of concessions and discounts on new leases. By "negotiating" with her management company, people were able to save money on thier new lease. When you first lease an apartment, the management companies don't have the same ability to negotiate as they do during the renewal phase. Federal Fair Housing rules restrict those negotiations in order to not show preference to certain renters based on age, race, sex, creed etc. However, the Denver market is so saturated with new apartments, that most companies are offering discounts or concessions to get you to sign a lease. By taking advantage of those discounts, renters can save $1000-5000 over their lease term. Clay Short founder of Colorado Lease Up explains more in this video report.

