Harvest or Fall Festival and fundraiser for the wildlife.

The event is at SonFlower Ranch in Brighton this Saturday & Sunday.



What: Harvest or Fall Festival

When: October 7th and 8th from 9am -4pm

Where: SonFlower Ranch

15445 Powhaton Rd.

Brighton, CO 80603

Cost: $5 per person, children 3 and under are free

$3 goes towards wildlife rehabilitation

$2 goes towards the ranch animals