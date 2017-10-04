Fall Colors and Oktoberfest with the Georgetown Loop

Halloween season is upon us why not head to the Georgetown Loop Railroad for some spooky fun. They have the Pumpkinfest for the little one's and a spooky train and tour for kids 14 and up. Enjoy the Fall Colors Trains through Oct 12th and get 40% off tickets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Halloween Train runs the last three weekends of October. Go to GeorgetownLoopRR.com or call 888-456-6777.
Oktoberfest Trains are offered on the last three weekends of October. We have a free Colorado microbrew beer tasting for all adult riders (root beer for the younger ones) and a free bratwurst or hot dog for all riders.
Come enjoy the crisp fall days as you ride on the Georgetown Loop!