Denver vice raids adult arcade, claims illegal gaming

DENVER -- An exclusive FOX31 Problem Solvers undercover investigation leads to the raid of two popular adult "skills game" centers.

What we saw, recorded, and aired earlier this year, also grabbed the attention of the Denver vice unit.

On Wednesday afternoon, Denver police served two search warrants, seizing property they believe is related to unlicensed gambling or gaming.

It's part of a larger state-wide crackdown following a FOX31 undercover sting, which found large amounts of cash being handed out to winners.

The Denver vice squad blocked the alley behind La Fortuna on Federal Boulevard with crime scene tape and pulled a delivery truck up to the back door of the adult arcade business.

They proceeded to remove machines; electronic slots and other cash and arcade-type games by the dozens into a rental U-Haul truck.

They filled the entire box truck, while interviewing employees, including the co-owner Tammy Garamov.

She did not stop to speak with FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Across town, at Garamov's other adult skills business, Amercian Pride Skill Games, DPD did the same thing, yanking out electronic games they claim are skirting Colorado's legal gambling laws.

The raids come after FOX31 aired an investigation which showed how these questionable slots worked.

Called “games of skill,” not luck, La Fortuna set the machines up so players had to "bump" one of the wheels with a finger in order to have all the images align into a winning combination.

We found we could not win every time, regardless of our “skill.”

There was no gaming authority oversight or regulation, and at the time of our investigation in April, no license to operate. Yet, our video showed employees paid out winners with cash (up to $500 a day).

In April, we asked Garamov how they got away with that.

She told investigative reporter Chris Halsne, “We don't believe it feels like gambling. We have the exact same games that are at Dave and Buster's, Lucky Strike, Chucky Cheese. The exact same games.”

That's something Denver vice and the DA's office is now questioning with its search warrants.

DPD had no on-camera comment, but did tell FOX31 on the phone they had received a valid search warrant and were serving it on La Fortuna.

This is at least the seventh skills game center that's been raided in Colorado this year.

We're told the state Attorney General’s office has set up a task force to determine the legality of such establishments.