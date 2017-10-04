Cam Newton to female reporter: ‘It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes’

CHAROLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was the only one laughing when he told a female reporter that it was “funny” to him to hear a “female talk about routes” at a press conference on Wednesday.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.” Newton said in response to a question from the Charolotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Rodrigue took to Twitter to talk about Newton’s comment and said that she spoke to the 28-year-old quarterback afterwards.

“I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job,” Rodrigue tweeted.

She said his response was even worse off camera.

“I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.”

In a statement to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, a Panthers spokesman says Newton “expressed regret for using those words.”